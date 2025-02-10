MDA Space shares up after signing $1.1B deal with Globalstar

February 10, 2025 at 16 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
MDA Space shares up after signing $1.1B deal with Globalstar

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Shares of MDA Space Ltd. were up more than 10 per cent after it signed a contract worth $1.1 billion with satellite operator Globalstar Inc.

Shares in MDA rose $2.83 to $24.75 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Under the agreement, MDA will be the prime contractor for a low Earth orbit constellation of satellites.

It will build more than 50 satellites for Globalstar.

MDA says the definitive contract is a follow-on to a previously announced contract with what was an undisclosed customer that was announced in November 2023.

The company says about $750 million will be added to its backlog in the first quarter of its 2025 financial year in addition to $350 million that was previously added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDA)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canada’s Shapovalov rockets up ATP rankings following Dallas Open victory
Ontario News

Canada’s Shapovalov rockets up ATP rankings following Dallas Open victory

TORONTO — Denis Shapovalov has surged back into the ATP Tour's top 40 after completing the biggest…