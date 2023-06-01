Meaford, Ont., water advisory lifted, state of emergency remains

June 1, 2023 at 17 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Meaford, Ont., water advisory lifted, state of emergency remains

MEAFORD, Ont. — An order to refrain from drinking the water from the municipal system in Meaford, Ont., has been lifted. 

The “do not consume” advisory had been issued last Friday after a large auto shop fire raised concerns about chemical contamination. 

The municipality says the Grey Bruce medical officer of health confirmed that the advisory could be lifted after local water samples met provincial water quality standards. 

Meaford, located about 85 kilometers northwest of Barrie, also says it has lifted an advisory that asked residents to avoid swimming in Georgian Bay.

The municipality says a local state of emergency remains in place due to concerns about soil contamination and other issues. 

It says the state of emergency shouldn’t affect residents but provides the municipality more powers to deal with the consequences of the auto shop fire that broke out on May 25. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023. 

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

