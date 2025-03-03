MediPharm Labs sells facility in Hope, B.C., to Rubicon Organics for $4.5M

March 3, 2025 at 14 h 04 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
MediPharm Labs sells facility in Hope, B.C., to Rubicon Organics for $4.5M

TORONTO — MediPharm Labs Corp. has signed a deal to sell its facility in Hope, B.C., to Rubicon Organics Inc. for $4.5 million in cash.

The company stopped using the facility in 2024, consolidating operations following its acquisition of VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Rubicon Organics has agreed to acquire the land and building associated with the Hope Facility as well as certain equipment.

The cannabis company says it plans to use the operation to increase its production capacity.

The deal is expected to close within the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of all necessary approvals.

MediPharm produces cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients and advanced derivative products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LABS, TSXV:ROMJ)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Welltower buying Amica from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for $4.6 billion
Ontario News

Welltower buying Amica from Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for $4.6 billion

TORONTO — U.S. company Welltower Inc. has signed a deal to buy Amica Senior Lifestyles from Ontario…