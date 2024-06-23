Memorial planned today to honour police officers who died by suicide

June 23, 2024 at 13 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — A memorial ceremony is planned in Toronto this morning to honour Ontario police officers and civilian members who have died by suicide.

The ceremony is the first of what organizers say will be an annual event.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw is expected to attend the ceremony at Ontario Police Memorial Park, as are relatives of officers who died by suicide.

The event is organized by Toronto Beyond the Blue, a charity that offers counselling to officers and their family members.

The organization says the trauma officers and civilian members experience on the job can significantly affect their mental health.

It says those who died by suicide deserve a formal memorial that recognizes the positive impact of their lives and legitimizes their loved ones’ grief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Fatal fire east of Toronto is being investigated as homicide: police
Ontario News

Fatal fire east of Toronto is being investigated as homicide: police

Toronto police launched a homicide investigation after a fire at an establishment in the city's east…