Memorial to be held today to commemorate five-year anniversary of Flight 752 downing

A ceremony is set to take place today in the Toronto area to commemorate the anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Five years ago, the plane was shot down by two Iranian missiles shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Among the dead were 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Canada, along with international partners including the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine, has vowed to seek answers about the crash and hold Iran accountable.

The memorial today will take place in Richmond Hill, Ont., and is set to be attended by victims’ families and officials.

The ceremony is one of several events taking place around the world to mark the anniversary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.