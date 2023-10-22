Men’s, women’s finals set for Grand Slam in Niagara Falls

October 22, 2023 — Changed at 23 h 42 min on October 21, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The finals are set at the HearingLife Tour Challenge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Jennifer Jones will play Kaitlyn Lawes in the all-Manitoba women’s Grand Slam final, while Brendan Bottcher of Sherwood Park, Alta., will face Joel Retornaz of Italy in the men’s final.

Jones defeated Anna Hasselborg of Sweden 7-5 in one Saturday semifinal, while Lawes defeated Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Earlier in the day, Einarson defeated Stefania Constantini of Italy 7-4 in the Grand Slam quarterfinals, while Lawes defeated Eun-Ji Gim of South Korea 7-4. Jones beat Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 7-4, and Hasselborg defeated Rebecca Morrison of Scotland 8-5.

Bottcher defeated Brad Gushue o St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3 in one men’s semifinal, while Retornaz defeated Ross Whyte of Scotland 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Gushue defeated Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg 7-2, Bottcher edged Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 5-3, Whyte beat Matt Dunstone of Winnipeg 8-3, and Retornaz edged Niklas Edin of Sweden 6-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Steelheads roll over Rangers 4-1 in battle of division leaders

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ryerson Leenders stopped 35 of 36 shots and helped the Mississauga Steelheads defeat…

Herdman says Toronto FC players need ‘clarity’ after trauma of dismal MLS season
Ontario News

Herdman says Toronto FC players need ‘clarity’ after trauma of dismal MLS season

TORONTO — John Herdman sounded more like a psychologist than a soccer coach in the wake of his first…