Men’s, women’s finals set for Grand Slam in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — The finals are set at the HearingLife Tour Challenge in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Jennifer Jones will play Kaitlyn Lawes in the all-Manitoba women’s Grand Slam final, while Brendan Bottcher of Sherwood Park, Alta., will face Joel Retornaz of Italy in the men’s final.

Jones defeated Anna Hasselborg of Sweden 7-5 in one Saturday semifinal, while Lawes defeated Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Earlier in the day, Einarson defeated Stefania Constantini of Italy 7-4 in the Grand Slam quarterfinals, while Lawes defeated Eun-Ji Gim of South Korea 7-4. Jones beat Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 7-4, and Hasselborg defeated Rebecca Morrison of Scotland 8-5.

Bottcher defeated Brad Gushue o St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3 in one men’s semifinal, while Retornaz defeated Ross Whyte of Scotland 6-3.

Earlier in the day, Gushue defeated Reid Carruthers of Winnipeg 7-2, Bottcher edged Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 5-3, Whyte beat Matt Dunstone of Winnipeg 8-3, and Retornaz edged Niklas Edin of Sweden 6-2.

