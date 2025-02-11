Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro no longer hosts at Citytv’s ‘Breakfast Television’

TORONTO — “Breakfast Television” co-hosts Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro are no longer with the program, amid a broader shakeup at the Citytv morning show.

A spokesperson for Rogers Sports & Media did not provide a reason for their sudden departure, which came just weeks after the network axed a planned extension to “Breakfast Television” that would have featured two other high-profile hosts.

“We’re invested in ‘Breakfast Television”s success and leadership in Canadian morning television, and we’ll announce exciting new plans in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said in an email Monday.

Devo Brown and Frank Ferragine led Monday’s broadcast.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Seixeiro confirmed his last day on the show was Friday.

“Thanks for letting me into your homes and for being so kind. Also, thank you to @Rogers for over 13 years of support. They allowed me incredible freedom on-air and I’m grateful,” he wrote.

Shaw posted a farewell to her colleagues and viewers on Instagram, writing “not gonna lie, this is hard.”

She stepped into the co-hosting chair in 2023, while Seixeiro had been in the role since 2021 after migrating from Sportsnet — another Rogers Sports & Media property — where he co-hosted “Tim & Sid.”

Just three weeks ago, Cheryl Hickey announced that she and Tracy Moore were also leaving the show with little notice.

The pair of TV personalities were tapped last year to host an added hour of “BT,” which was to focus on entertainment and lifestyle topics. That change was announced when Citytv cancelled its flagship lifestyle show “Cityline,” which Moore had hosted.

But Moore and Hickey announced Jan. 20 that they were no longer with the network.

“After careful consideration, Citytv has decided to not move forward with the development of the new national hour of ‘BT’ that I was to be a part of, so I am no longer working at Rogers,” Hickey wrote on Instagram.

James Nadler, who teaches media production at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the decision was likely a cost-cutting measure.

He said morning shows’ audiences have been shrinking for years as viewers have more options, though he doesn’t know the exact ratings for “Breakfast Television.”

The four-hour “BT” is up against the three-hour “CTV Your Morning,” which leads into “Live with Kelly and Mark,” and the three-hour “Global News Morning,” which is followed by “The Morning Show.”

“If they have a smaller market share and advertising rates are going down for all broadcasters, traditional broadcasters, they have to find savings,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.