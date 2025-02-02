Merilainen gets 3rd shutout of season as Senators beat Wild 6-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen stopped 16 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday night.

Jake Sanderson had a goal and three assists, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson each had a goal and two assists, Brady Thachuk had a goal and an assist, and Josh Norris and Michael Amadio also scored for the Senators. Ottawa finished 4-0-0 on a four-game homestand.

Filip Gustavsson had 46 saves for the Wild, who had won three straight games while allowing a total of three goals.

Norris’ short-handed backhand shot put the Senators up 1-0 with 1:59 remaining in the first period.

Stutzle and Amadio scored 1:07 apart to make it 3-0 midway through the second, and Sanderson, Tkachuk and Batherson scored power-play goals in 2:14 span early in the third.

Ottawa finished 3 for 8 on the power play, and Minnesota was 0 for 3.

The Senators will be without Nick Cousins for six to eight weeks after having knee surgery Friday.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa’s penalty scored a short-handed goal for the second straight game.

Wild: A lack of discipline proved costly for Minnesota with Ottawa scoring three power-play goals.

Key moment

With the Wild trailing 3-0, Hartman took a major penalty for attempt to injure when he shoved Stutzle’s face into the ice off a faceoff in the final minute of play of the second. The Senators scored three times on the ensuing power play in the third.

Key stat

Ottawa had 50-plus shots for the first time this season.

Up Next

Wild visit Boston on Tuesday to finish a five-game trip, and Senators play at Nashville on Monday.

