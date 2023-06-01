Meta starts testing paid verification for Canadian Facebook, Instagram creators

May 31, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on May 31, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Meta starts testing paid verification for Canadian Facebook, Instagram creators

TORONTO — Meta Platforms Inc. has begun allowing “up-and-coming creators” in Canada to pay to be verified on Facebook and Instagram.

The social media company says in a release that the pay-for-verification program is called Meta Verified.

It costs $15.99 per month if purchased through a web browser, or $19.99 per month if bought through an iOS or Android device.

Meta Verified promises to authenticate accounts using government ID and mark them with a blue frilly check mark.

Users who pay will also get extra customer support from live operators and proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

While it runs its verification test, Meta says there will be no changes to Instagram and Facebook accounts that were verified before the program began.

Its experiment with paid verification comes after Twitter began charging users to obtain and maintain a blue check mark and access a slew of other features.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Funded deals, investment totals fall as VCs adjust to new normal: BDC
Ontario News

Funded deals, investment totals fall as VCs adjust to new normal: BDC

TORONTO — Canada's venture capitalists settled into a new normal marked by fewer and more cautious…

Canadian Twitter users on why they decided to pay for their blue check mark
Ontario News

Canadian Twitter users on why they decided to pay for their blue check mark

TORONTO — When Elon Musk took over Twitter last November, he quickly turned his attention to the platform's…

Professionals see less credibility, value on Twitter after Musk takeover
Ontario News

Professionals see less credibility, value on Twitter after Musk takeover

TORONTO — Canada was plunging into the H1N1 crisis, when Anne Marie Aikins first encountered Twitter. The…