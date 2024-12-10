Métis National Council elects new president after months of internal turmoil

December 9, 2024 at 21 h 56 min
Reading time: 1 min
Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Métis National Council elects new president after months of internal turmoil

OTTAWA — The Métis National Council says it has elected a new president after months of turmoil that saw the once-united organization splinter and have its legitimacy questioned.

In a news release, the council announced Victoria Pruden will be its new president, replacing Cassidy Caron, whose term expired in September.

The Métis National Council has been in a state of flux after the Manitoba Métis Federation pulled out of the organization in 2021, followed by the recent departures of the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of British Columbia.

It’s unclear who was heading the council before the election, and the only two remaining members are the Métis Nation of Alberta and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

The Métis National Council says Pruden will work toward advancing the rights and aspirations of Métis across the homeland.

It adds the council will continue to fulfil the vision of its ancestors while paving the way for future generations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

B.C. Métis group leaves Métis National Council assembly, mulls removal entirely

OTTAWA — The Métis National Council says its election for a new president will be delayed after the…

Métis Nation Saskatchewan leaves national council, cites concerns with Ontario group
Ontario News

Métis Nation Saskatchewan leaves national council, cites concerns with Ontario group

OTTAWA — The Métis Nation of Saskatchewan has pulled out of a national body representing Métis, citing…

Trudeau directs key adviser to deliver renewed national security strategy
Ontario News

Trudeau directs key adviser to deliver renewed national security strategy

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has directed a top adviser to deliver a renewed national security…