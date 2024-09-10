Mets RHP Paul Blackburn won’t pitch against the Blue Jays because of a sore back

September 9, 2024 at 21 h 59 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Paul Blackburn won’t pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays this series because of a sore lower back, manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday.

Blackburn had been expected to come off the 15-day injured list to face the Blue Jays. Instead, right-hander Tylor Megill was set to start Monday for the Mets, who are tied with Atlanta for the final NL wild card spot with 19 games remaining.

Blackburn (5-4, 4.66 ERA) was forced out in the third inning of an Aug. 23 start against San Diego after he was hit on his pitching hand by a line drive. He went on the IL two days later.

Mendoza said Blackburn’s back first felt sore Sunday, adding that the righty will be evaluated again in two days.

Megill is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 12 games, 11 starts.

