Mets take advantage of sloppy defence in 3-2 victory over Blue Jays

TORONTO — Suspect defence proved costly for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The New York Mets, in the thick of a tight playoff race in the National League, were happy to take advantage.

A Blue Jays throwing error, wild pitch and passed ball in the eighth inning led to a pair of runs as New York came back for a 3-2 win in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

“We didn’t help ourselves there,” said Toronto manager John Schneider. “We talked about it yesterday, today, you’re playing teams like this that are fighting for every single thing, you’ve got to play clean.

“That’s two nights in a row we did not.”

A late error contributed to a 4-3 walkoff loss to Atlanta a day earlier. The Blue Jays looked primed to turn the page after Nathan Lukes drove in Brian Serven with a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

However, Toronto reliever Tommy Nance (0-1) issued a leadoff walk in the eighth and third baseman Ernie Clement threw wide to first base on a slow roller to put runners on the corners.

Pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor came home on a wild pitch to tie the game and Eddy Alvarez later scored the go-ahead run when Serven let a pitch leak to the backstop.

“Some aggressive baserunning,” said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. “I thought we had some really good leads and good jumps, especially Alvarez on the go-ahead run.”

Starter Tylor Megill allowed one hit over six innings for the Mets. Ryne Stanek (7-3) struck out the side in the eighth and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth inning for his 17th save.

“I thought today was a good team win,” Mendoza said. “When it was hard for us, we found a way to get one.”

With the win, New York (79-65) moved into sole possession of the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. The Atlanta Braves, who dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, are one game behind.

New York has won 11 of its last 13 games. The Blue Jays, who sit last in the American League East, fell to 68-77.

Rookie Spencer Horwitz was rewarded for his hot play of late (. 448 average over eight games) with a cleanup spot in the Toronto batting order.

He doubled off Megill in the first inning but was left stranded when Alejandro Kirk hit into a groundout with the bases loaded.

Blue Jays opener Ryan Burr delivered in his two-inning start. He didn’t allow a hit and had three strikeouts.

Luis Frias recorded four straight outs before he was replaced by Toronto left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth inning. Yarbrough walked Pete Alonso and hit Jose Iglesias with a pitch before giving up an RBI single to J.D. Martinez.

Megill, meanwhile, retired the last 16 batters he faced. He issued two walks and had nine strikeouts.

Jimenez flew out to the warning track to end the game.

The retractable roof opened in the second inning after storm clouds passed by the downtown core. Announced attendance was 27,470 and the game took two hours 39 minutes to play.

BO PLANS

Shortstop Bo Bichette is expected to play three to five innings for Buffalo on Tuesday night at Gwinnett as he begins a rehab assignment with the triple-A Bisons.

Bichette has been out since July 20 due to a right calf strain.

If all goes to plan, Schneider said Bichette could return to the Blue Jays for their Sept. 17-19 series at Texas.

GIBBONS RETURNS

It was like old times for former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons on Monday afternoon.

Now a bench coach with the Mets, Gibbons held court with reporters before the game, hit grounders during batting practice and had smiles, handshakes and hugs for many old friends.

It was his first visit to the stadium since Jose Bautista’s name was added to the Level of Excellence last August.

Gibbons had two stints as Blue Jays skipper (2004-08, 2013-18).

COMING UP

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-13, 4.30 ERA) was scheduled to start for Toronto on Tuesday night against left-hander David Peterson (9-1, 2.75).

The teams will close out the series with a matinee on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

