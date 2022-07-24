Michael Bradley scores twice, Toronto FC beats Charlotte 4-0

TORONTO (AP) — Captain Michael Bradley scored twice to help Toronto FC beat Charlotte 4-0 on Saturday night.

Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne made their MLS debuts, with Bernardeschi scoring and adding an assist and Insigne also setting up a goal. Mark-Anthony Kaye also scored for Toronto (6-12-4).

Osorio opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Bradley scored in the 10th, Bernardeschi in the 31st and Bradley again in fist-half stoppage time. Bradley has 16 goals in 259 career MLS games.