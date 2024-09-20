Michael Ford steps away from Ontario cabinet duties, citing health

September 20, 2024 at 18 h 07 min
Allison Jones, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario’s minister of citizenship and multiculturalism, who is also Premier Doug Ford’s nephew, says he is temporarily stepping away from his cabinet duties.

In a statement today, Michael Ford says he informed the premier today that he is taking a leave of absence from cabinet, effective immediately.

Ford says he needs to prioritize his health and well-being over the next couple of months.

He did not provide any further details on the reasons for his leave.

Ford was elected in 2022 in the Toronto riding of York South-Weston and has held the same cabinet role since then.

Prior to entering provincial politics, Michael Ford had followed in the footsteps of his uncles Doug Ford and the late former mayor Rob Ford, and served on Toronto city council.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

