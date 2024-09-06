Midnight Mascot installed as early favourite for $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes

FORT ERIE, Ont. — Midnight Mascot has been installed as the early 5-2 favourite for the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes.

The second jewel of the OLG Triple Crown will be run Tuesday at Fort Erie Racetrack. Midnight Mascot received the No. 5 post in the race draw Thursday.

Midnight Mascot is trained by Mark Casse and will be ridden by Kazushi Kimura.

Midnight Mascot will headline the 10-horse field, one that will feature five horses that ran in the King’s Plate on Aug. 23 at Woodbine Racetrack. Filly Caitlinhergrtness, the Plate winner trained by Kevin Attard, won’t be running at Fort Erie.

Midnight Mascot finished third in the Plate.

Pierre is the 4-1 second pick for the 1 3/16-mile dirt race while Jokestar is the third at 9-2. The horses were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Plate.

Pierre and Jokestar are trained by Attard and owned by Al and Bill Ulwelling. They’ll all be chasing a second straight Prince of Wales title after winning last year with Velocity.

Attard, who has won this race three times, will have four horses running Tuesday. The others are Bedard and Airosa.

The field, with post, horse, jockey and odds, includes: 1. Airosa, Rafael Manuel Hernandez. 15-1; 2. Vitality, Jose Luis Campos, 6-1; 3. Wyoming Bill, Ryan Munger, 10-1; 4. Passioned, Jean Briceno, 10-1; 5. Midnight Mascot, Kimura, 5-2; 6. Jokestar, Emma-Jayne Wilson, 9-2; 7. Bedard, Sahin Civaci, 10-1; 8. Scat Factor, Kirk Johnson, 30-1; 9. Pierre, David Cohen, 4-1; 10. Essex Serpent, Patrick Husbands, 8-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.