Minister makes first trip to Syrian border area after Assad regime ends

OTTAWA — International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and MP Omar Alghabra have made the first Canadian delegation visit to the border region of Turkey and Syria since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria.

During the visit, Hussen announced $17.25 million in funding for humanitarian assistance including clean water and food, protection services, sanitation and health services.

The pair also went to Qatar where they met with that country’s minister of state for international cooperation to discuss their role in assisting Syrians.

In Saudi Arabia, they met with the minister of state for foreign affairs and the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss “shared objectives for regional peace and security.”

And in Turkey, Hussen and Alghabra met with the deputy minister of foreign affairs to discuss the changing Middle East landscape.

Hussen says the ongoing conflict in Syria has left millions of people in need of urgent aid, and that Canada’s funding will allow for critical supports.

Assad fled to Russia last month after opposition forces seized Damascus, marking an end to his family’s 50-year control of the country.

According to Global Affairs Canada, more than 250,000 people have died in the Syrian conflict that began in 2011.

Hussen says Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Syria and those in neighbouring countries, and that his government will continue work to address the conflict’s impacts.

Alghabra called it a “pivotal moment for Syria, the region and the world,” adding that after decades of conflict, Syrians have an opportunity to build an inclusive and prosperous society.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.