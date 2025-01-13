Minister says dozens of firefighters from Alberta and B.C. to deploy in California

OTTAWA — Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan says dozens of firefighters from Alberta and British Columbia will help fight wildfires in California, and the federal government is co-ordinating efforts with the provinces to deploy resources.

Sajjan says in a social media post that 60 firefighters from the two provinces will be deployed as soon as Monday, and that Canadian officials are working to identify and prepare more resources to send in the days ahead.

He says in the post that, “Our American friends have asked for help to fight the wildfires in California and Team Canada is responding,” and he concludes with, “Neighbours helping neighbours.”

A spokeswoman for Sajjan confirms in an email that Canada has received and approved an official request for help.

Alberta announced last week that it is sending up to 40 wildland firefighters with more personnel, waterbombers and contracted night-vision helicopters ready to deploy.

B.C.’s forests minister, meanwhile, has said a crew from the province’s wildfire service left for California on Saturday afternoon to help battle the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

Quebec said Friday it will send two more firefighting aircraft to California, a day after one of the province’s water bombers collided with a drone while battling the wildfires. The Canadian-made CL-415 was one of the province’s two planes that was already helping in the wildfire.

Their crews are sent to California every fall as part of an annual contract that has been in place for more than 30 years.

The massive fires have killed at least 24 people as of Sunday afternoon and 150,000 people in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders.

Alberta’s Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said on social media on Saturday that the 40 firefighters from Alberta are a “trained and experienced” crew of Type 1 wildland firefighters.

“I have spoken directly to Cal Fire and to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to assure them that Alberta is prepared to support them in their ongoing efforts,” Loewen said in his post.

Loewen said additional Type 1 firefighters, incident command personnel, and qualified support staff are ready to go, if requested.

He added that Alberta is also preparing its water bombers, pilots, and contracted night vision helicopters to assist in California.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2025.