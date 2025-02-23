Minor earthquake recorded near Chatham, Ont.: Earthquakes Canada

February 22, 2025 at 19 h 49 min
The Canadian Press
Earthquakes Canada says a 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded near Chatham, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

The agency says no damage was reported and none would be expected for an earthquake of that magnitude.

It says earthquakes with a magnitude of under 3.5 are generally not felt, though they can be recorded on local seismographs.

Chatham-Kent police say they received several 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. Friday regarding what was believed to the an explosion in the Ridgetown area.

They say emergency crews investigated but found no explosion, and thought the incident may have been an earthquake.

Police say no injuries were reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.

