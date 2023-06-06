Mirvish announces Canadian cast of ‘Six’, the hit musical about Henry VIII’s wives

TORONTO — Henry VIII has chosen his “Six” wives in Canada.

Mirvish Productions has announced the cast of the musical about the monarch’s ill-fated spouses, with Jaz Robinson of Whitby, Ont., starring as Catherine of Aragon and Julia Pulo of Mississauga, Ont., taking on the role of Anne Boleyn.

The Tony Award-winning modern retelling of the lives of King Henry VIII’s six wives, presented as a pop concert, will run in Edmonton in August before moving to Toronto in September.

Rounding out the cast are Montreal’s Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr.

Mirvish says it looked for its queens in both Canada and the United States.

Tickets for the Edmonton production of “Six” are already on sale, while Toronto tickets go on sale today and are priced between $39 and $159.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023.