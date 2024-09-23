Mirvish extends Toronto run of ‘Come From Away’ due to popular demand

TORONTO — “Come From Away” is staying in Toronto a few months longer than expected.

Mirvish Productions has extended the musical’s run through to March.

Performances began yesterday and had been scheduled to go until Dec. 22.

Mirvish says it’s extending the run for a second block of performances due to popular demand, with tickets going on sale next Monday.

The Tony-winning musical tells the story of efforts to care for thousands of people stranded in Gander, N.L., after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States forced flights to divert there.

The Toronto production features an all-Canadian cast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.