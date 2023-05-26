Missing child found dead in Ontario town, OPP investigating

May 26, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on May 26, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Missing child found dead in Ontario town, OPP investigating

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, ONTARIO — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a child was found dead in Hamilton Township at the same address they had been reported missing from.

OPP say they received information about a child who had gone missing from the address in the township north of Cobourg, Ont., shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the child was later found dead at the same address.

They say the force’s crime unit and forensic identification services are conducting a death investigation at the residence, alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Remains found in car submerged in Lake Ontario belong to man missing since 1983: OPP

AMHERSTVIEW, Ont. — Police in Ontario say they have confirmed the human remains found inside a car…

Ontario News

Missing plane found in northern Ontario with two occupants dead: JRCC

Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a…

Rescue crews searching for plane with two people on board missing in northern Ontario
Ontario News

Rescue crews searching for plane with two people on board missing in northern Ontario

TRENTON, Ont. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on…