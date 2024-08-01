Missing Markham, Ont., woman confirmed dead, man charged with second-degree murder

August 1, 2024 at 15 h 42 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Missing Markham, Ont., woman confirmed dead, man charged with second-degree murder

KIRKFIELD, Ont. — Police have charged a man with murder in the case of the missing Markham, Ont., woman whose remains have been found in central Ontario.

York Regional Police say the coroner has identified the remains found in Kirkfield earlier this week as those of Ying Zhang.

Police say Zhang was last seen on July 25 in Markham, just northeast of Toronto.

A 26-year-old man, who initially faced charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in Zhang’s disappearance, now faces a count each of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police previously said there was information the suspect had travelled to Kirkfield, in Kawartha Lakes.

Zhang’s remains were found in the village on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canada Goose CEO sees eyewear and luggage as ‘natural extensions’ for brand
Ontario News

Canada Goose CEO sees eyewear and luggage as ‘natural extensions’ for brand

TORONTO — When Dani Reiss took over his family's business, Canada Goose Holdings Inc., in 2001, it…