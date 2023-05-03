Mississauga, Ont., man charged in sale, distribution of sodium nitrite

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An Ontario man has been charged after an investigation into the sale and distribution of a potentially lethal substance.

Peel Regional Police have charged 57-year-old Kenneth Law of Mississauga, Ont., who allegedly marketed and distributed sodium nitrite to people at risk of self-harm.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats.

Consuming too much of the substance can reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing and even result in death.

Law faces two charges of counselling or aiding suicide.

His arrest comes after a police investigation into a sudden death on March 31 in which it is suspected sodium nitrite was consumed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.