Mississauga to host Canadian women’s curling championship in 2026

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Canadian women’s curling championship will be held in Mississauga, Ont., in 2026.

The Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex will serve as host of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts next year, Curling Canada said Tuesday.

It’s the first time the annual event has been held in Mississauga.

“With an event as iconic and historic as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, it is getting rarer to have true firsts, so we’re excited to bring this event to Mississauga for the first time,” Curling Canada chief executive officer Nolan Thiessen said in a statement.

“The Canadian women’s curling championship has always been a staple of the Canadian sporting calendar, and we can’t wait to see the energy and enthusiasm that Mississauga and the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) will bring to the occasion.”

The 5,000-seat venue is home to Raptors 905 of the NBA G League and the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League. The arena is located near Pearson International Airport, about 20 kilometres away from downtown Toronto.

The 10-day competition will begin Jan. 23, a few weeks earlier than normal since the Milan Olympics will be held in February 2026. The women’s team that represents Canada at the Games will not be eligible to compete at the 2026 Scotties.

It marks the first time a Canadian curling champion will be crowned in Mississauga, Curling Canada said. The Ontario men’s and women’s curling championships were held at the venue in 2003.

The 2025 Scotties will begin Feb. 14 at Thunder Bay, Ont. The winner of that competition will skip the Canadian team at the 2026 playdowns.

“Having the Scotties Tournament of Hearts come to Mississauga is an incredible opportunity for our curling community,” said Curling Ontario executive director Matt Allen.

“A lot of excitement builds around this event – especially heading into an Olympic year – and we’re confident the host committee will put together a spectacular event for everyone.”

The last time the national women’s championship was held in the region was in 2017 when St. Catharines, Ont., served as host. Ottawa’s Rachel Homan won the second of her four career Scotties titles that year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.