MLSE’s Tanenbaum, Franco-Nevada’s Lassonde named to Canadian Business Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chair Larry Tanenbaum and former Rio Tinto Alcan chief executive Jacynthe Côté are among those named to the Canadian Business Hall of Fame today.

Tanenbaum is a part-owner and chair of MLSE, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors sports franchises.

He is also chairman and CEO of Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. Ltd., a civil engineering and construction company.

Côté is currently chair of the board at Royal Bank of Canada and a former chair of the board at Hydro-Quebec.

They are joined by B.C. real estate developer Ryan Beedie and Pierre Lassonde, chairman emeritus of Franco-Nevada Corp., as the inductees for 2025.

More than 200 business leaders have been inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame since it was established in 1979.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY, TSX:FNV)