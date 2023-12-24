Moneris reports ‘intermittent network slowness’ day after network outage

December 23, 2023 at 22 h 30 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Payments processing company Moneris is reporting “intermittent network slowness” this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers’ ability to process transactions.

Moneris issued a social media post today saying all systems are operational despite the current issue, but the network slowness “may affect transactions.”

The post does not specify how payments may be affected.

Service disruption tracker Downdetector shows Interac and Visa users began reporting issues after 2 p.m. and reports began to subside about an hour later.

The number of reports Downdetector recorded today is just a fraction of the high volume that apparently poured in during Friday’s network outage, which the company reported resolved that afternoon.

Moneris is a joint venture between Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY, TSX:BMO)

