Moneris says ‘intermittent processing issues’ resolved, apologizes for inconvenience

December 22, 2023 at 21 h 53 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Moneris says ‘intermittent processing issues’ resolved, apologizes for inconvenience

TORONTO — Canadians getting in some last-minute Christmas shopping faced some troubles at the checkout counter.

Payments processing company Moneris says it experienced intermittent issues that caused a “service degradation.” 

The Toronto-based technology company says the issue has been resolved but merchants will continue to experience some slowness as systems catchup.

The company apologized for the disruption and added that things should return to normal shortly.

Service disruption tracker Downdetector showed people started reporting problems with payments services like Interac, Visa and RBC around 2:30 p.m. EST.

Moneris is a joint venture between Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RY, TSX:BMO)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

First Quantum says Panama hasn’t provided legal basis for mine closure plan
Ontario News

First Quantum says Panama hasn’t provided legal basis for mine closure plan

TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says the Panama government hasn't provided a legal basis for…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,881.19, up 115.46…