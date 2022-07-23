Monet Chun captures Canadian women’s amateur golf championship.

KITCHENER, Ont. — Monet Chun of Richmond, Hill, Ont., fired an even-par 73 on Friday to capture the Canadian women’s amateur golf championship.

Chun finished with 4-under, 287 total for a two-stroke win over Alissa Xu, also of Richmond Hill. Xu carded a final-round 4-under 69.

With the win, Chun, 21, earned an exemption into the U.S. women’s amateur championship event (Aug. 8-14) as well as the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa (Aug. 22-28).

“I was coming into this week just trying to put together a couple of good rounds, but I’m happy that it worked out,” said Chun. “Coming into the stretch was a little bit stressful just because it was getting pretty close there, but I didn’t really change too much in my game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.