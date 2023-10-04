Montreal Alouettes look to cement second spot in East Division standings

October 4, 2023 at 19 h 18 min
The Canadian Press
Montreal Alouettes look to cement second spot in East Division standings

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes could cement second place in the East Division this week.

Montreal (8-7) holds down second in the East, just ahead of Hamilton (7-8). The Alouettes host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-11) on Monday while the Tiger-Cats visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) on Sunday.

Wins by Montreal and Saskatchewan would give the Alouettes second in the East and home field for the conference semifinal game Nov. 4 versus Hamilton.

A victory by the Roughriders would remove the crossover potential for the East Division’s fourth-place team (Ottawa) and eliminate both the Redblacks and Edmonton from playoff contention. The Elks (4-11) visit the Toronto Argonauts (12-2) on Friday night.

Ottawa and Edmonton would also be eliminated from post-season consideration with losses in their respective games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

