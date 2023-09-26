Montreal Alouettes look to clinch playoff spot with win over Redblacks

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes can punch their ticket into the CFL playoffs this week.

Montreal (7-7) will clinch a post-season berth Saturday if it can earn a road victory over Ottawa (4-10). Wins by the Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders would eliminate the Redblacks from playoff contention.

Montreal enters action second in the East Division behind the Toronto Argonauts (12-1).

Saskatchewan (6-8) visits B.C. (10-4) on Friday night. The Lions would clinch a home playoff game with a victory.

Hamilton (6-8) hosts the Calgary Stampeders (4-10) on Saturday night. A win by the Tiger-Cats would eliminate the crossover for the West Division’s fourth-place team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.