Montreal captain Poulin named PWHL’s first star for second straight week

TORONTO — Montreal centre Marie-Philip Poulin, New York centre Jade Downie-Landry and Boston centre Alina Muller have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

Poulin was named the first star for the second week in a row after scoring three goals in two games.

She scored the game-winner in Montreal’s 3-2 win over visiting New York on Tuesday, and had two goals in a 4-3 shootout loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Poulin leads the PWHL with six goals and is second in points with seven.

Downie-Landry scored three goals on three shots in New York’s 4-1 win over Boston on Saturday.

Muller had four assists in two games, including a primary assist on all three goals in Boston’s 3-2 win at Toronto on Wednesday.

She is in a six-way tie for the league lead with five assists.

