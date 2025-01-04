Montreal Victoire forward Dubois suspended one game for hit on Fleet’s Keller

January 4, 2025 at 2 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League has suspended Montreal Victoire forward Catherine Dubois one game for an illegal hit to the head.

The league announced the ban Friday after Dubois received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking Boston’s Megan Keller during Montreal’s 3-1 win over the Fleet on Monday.

Keller fell hard to the ice after Dubois clipped her near the boards at the end of the second period. The Fleet defender returned to play the third period.

The 5-foot-10 Dubois has one assist in five games this season.

She will miss Montreal’s rematch against Boston on Sunday in Seattle, part of the PWHL’s “Takeover Tour” as the league eyes expansion next season.

The Victoire are riding a four-game winning streak and rank second in the league with 13 points, one point behind the Minnesota Frost with a game in hand.

___

AP Women’s Hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

How the warming Great Lakes could herald a new era of supercharged snowstorms
Ontario News

How the warming Great Lakes could herald a new era of supercharged snowstorms

Sarah Bauer woke up to a shaking house. She thought maybe an earthquake had struck near her home in Torrance,…