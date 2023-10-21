Morning house fire in Brampton, Ont., leaves one dead: police

BRAMPTON, Ont. — One person is dead and three others are in hospital after a house fire in Brampton this morning.

Peel Regional Police first reported the blaze near the intersection of Hollybush Street and Fernforst Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m.

They say there were four people inside the home at the time.

One adult was pronounced dead, while another adult and two youths were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police did not offer any more details about their identities.

The blaze remains under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.