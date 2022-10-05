Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,370.99, up 489.80 points.)

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up $1.62, or 1.88 per cent, to $87.99 on 15.7 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up $1.53, or 2.3 per cent, to $67.11 on 12.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 6.66 per cent, to $6.73 on 7.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.05, or 4.69 per cent, to $23.42 on 7.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.53, or 3.66per cent, to $43.29 on 6.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $4.01, or 5.87 per cent, to $72.35 on 6.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Up $3.25, or 2.59 per cent, to $128.70. RBC announced Tuesday that it has bought MDBilling.ca, a cloud-based platform that automates medical billing for Canadian physicians. The deal comes after the bank bought Dr.Bill, another medical billing company, in 2020. It’s the latest move by a major Canadian bank to provide financial services to the sector.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Up 90 cents, or 1.56 per cent, to $58.74. TC announced it will build its first Canadian solar power farm, a $146-million project south of Calgary. The Saddlebrook solar project will have the capacity to generate 81 megawatts, enough energy to power 20,000 homes annually. Construction is expected to be finished next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.