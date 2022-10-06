Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,235.09, down 135.90 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 51 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $87.48 on 8.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.09, or 4.65 per cent, to $24.51 on 8.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 94 cents, or 2.17 per cent, to $44.23 on 7.8 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down 55 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $66.56 on 6.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 3.88 per cent, to $9.91 on 6.3 million shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 2.81 per cent, to $9.87 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Down 65 cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $41.96. Shopify Inc. and a group of textbook publishers, which accused the tech company of profiting from content that is pirated or infringes on their trademarks, have asked a U.S. court to dismiss the case. The joint filing made in a Virginia court on Monday said Shopify and the companies have resolved the issue and want the case dismissed with each side covering their own legal fees.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Up five cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $75.05. Tim Hortons, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, announced Wednesday it has pulled its support for Hockey Canada’s men’s hockey programming for the 2022-23 season. The company said it’s “deeply disappointed” in Hockey Canada’s “lack of progress” given recent criticism over how the organization handles alleged sexual assault claims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.