Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,979.01, down 256.08 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 88 cents, or 1.99 per cent, to $45.11 on 11.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Down $3.59, or 2.8 per cent, to $124.56 on 9.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 98 cents, or 23.45 per cent, to $5.16 on 7.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 53 cents, or 2.45 per cent, to $22.20 on 6.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $4.05, or 4.63 per cent, to $83.43 on 6.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.08, or 4.41 per cent, to $25.59 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Up 88 cents, or 1.99 per cent, to $45.11. Suncor Energy announced Wednesday evening it’s selling its wind and solar assets to Canadian Utilities Limited for $730 million. The Calgary-based company said it wants to concentrate on its core business as it progresses toward net-zero by 2050. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Canopy Growth Corp. — Shares in Canopy Growth shot up Thursday, alongside significant increases in other Canadian cannabis companies on the TSX such as HEXO, Tilray and Aurora. The S&P/TSX Cannabis Index closed up almost 19 per cent to 46.65 on news that U.S. President Joe Biden announced pardons for simple marijuana possession, widely seen as a step toward decriminalizing cannabis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.