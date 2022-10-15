Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,326.35, up 287.28 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.16, or 2.27 per cent, to $49.94 on eight million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 60 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $84.91 on 6.4 million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Communications. Down 79 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $58.07 on 6.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 78 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $56.20 on 6.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.59, or 2.12 per cent, to $73.57 on 6.1 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down 40 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $65.47 on six million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Up eight cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $15.65.Toronto-based Dye & Durham announced Thursday evening it plans to sell 2021 acquisition TM Group after the United Kingdom’s competition regulator ordered the sale due to competition concerns. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said the software company’s July 2021 acquisition would “substantially” lessen competition in property search reports in England and Wales. The CMA launched its investigation last October. Dye & Durham has previously said it strongly disagrees with the CMA’s decision to order the sale of TM Group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.