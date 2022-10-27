Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,279.76, up 182.75 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 54 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $52.43 on 12.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 33 cents, or 8.33 per cent, to $4.29 on 8.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $10.66 on 6.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 77 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $46.24 on 6.1 million shares.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Telecom. Up $2.46, or 7.22 per cent, to $36.52 on 5.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $27.11 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Up 47 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $124.35. Royal Bank of Canada has set out its long-awaited initial targets on lowering financed emissions by the end of the decade as part of its commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The bank said it aims to reduce its financed emissions on the production side of the oil and gas sector by 35 per cent on an intensity basis, meaning emissions linked per barrel of oil rather than an absolute reduction.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up $3.13, or 5.84 per cent, to $56.76; and Shaw Communications Inc. — Analysts say new conditions laid out by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne Tuesday indicate a willingness to get the proposed $26-billion deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. across the finish line. The stipulations address the sale of Shaw-owned wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd., a key component in the proposed transaction between the two telecom giants. In a note to clients, Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil said Champagne’s conditions suggest he supports the merger and is signalling that the deal would be acceptable if Quebecor has the ability to properly compete in the long term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.