Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,352.11, up 72.35 points):

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 29 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $20.99 on 7.3 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Up $6.76, or 17.13 per cent, to $46.22 on 7.2 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 3.07 per cent, to $5.03 on six million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down three cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $2.69 on 5.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 86 cents, or 1.86 per cent, to $45.38 on 5.5 million shares.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Financials. Up 27 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $126.34 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. — Suncor Energy Inc. will buy out Teck Resources Ltd.’s 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands project for approximately $1 billion, the two companies announced late Wednesday. The 194,000-barrel-per-day capacity oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., is currently co-owned by Suncor, Teck and French company Total Energies EP Canada Ltd. Upon closure of the deal, Calgary-based Suncor, which is the operator of Fort Hills, will see its stake in the oilsands project increase to 75.4 per cent. TotalEnergies will own the remaining 24.6 per cent.

Shopify Inc. — Shopify Inc. reported Thursday a net loss of US$158.4 million or 12 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a net profit of nearly US$1.15 billion or 90 cents per diluted share a year ago. Revenue in the quarter totalled nearly US$1.37 billion, up from US$1.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The company’s president said it is focused on tamping down on operating expenses as it strives to get back to profitability.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Down $2.49, or 5.14 per cent, to $45.99. One day after announcing it will exit the oilsands business by selling its stake in the Fort Hills oilsands project, Teck Resources Ltd. said it continues to face inflationary pressures and production challenges at other sites around the globe. The Vancouver-based miner reported a loss of $195 million in its latest quarter as it took a $952-million one-time asset impairment charge related to the sale of its 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands project to Suncor Energy Inc.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.