Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,241.22, down 35.79 points):

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down $1.62, or 8.27 per cent, to $17.98 on 19.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 59 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $53.62 on 12.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.81, or 3.88 per cent, to $48.47 on 7.4 million shares.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN). Utilities. Down $1.28, or 2.59 per cent, to $48.13 on 6.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 4.17 per cent, to $7.75 on 5.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Corp. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 98 cents, or 3.52 per cent, to $28.81 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. — Suncor Energy Inc. is reducing the size of its contractor workforce by 20 per cent as part of its effort to improve safety and performance at its oilsands operations. Interim CEO Kris Smith told analysts on a conference call Thursday that more than half of the workforce reductions have already been completed, with the remainder on track to be completed by the first half of 2023. On Wednesday evening, Suncor reported a net loss of $609 million in the third quarter, the result of taking a $3.4-billion writedown against its share of the Fort Hills oilsands mine.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Up $1.27, or 1.59 per cent, to $81.03. Tim Hortons’ parent company recorded higher sales and profit in its most recent quarter despite “macroeconomic pressures” weighing on the restaurant industry. Restaurant Brands International Inc. said Thursday its consolidated same-store sales grew 9.1 per cent, pushing its third-quarter revenue to nearly US$1.73 billion from $1.50 billion in the same quarter of 2021, while profit hit US$530 million, up from US$329 million.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Up $2.58, or 6.59 per cent, to $41.75. Bombardier Inc. says it is prepared for an unstable market ahead as the aircraft manufacturer reported a third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year earlier. The maker of private jets, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said Thursday its net income amounted to US$27 million or 20 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The results compared with a loss of US$377 million or US$3.98 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Down $4.58, or 18.6 per cent, to $20.04. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s chief financial officer says reduced consumer spending has the software company being “cautious” ahead of the typically busy holiday season. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said its loss amounted to 53 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of US$59.1 million or 43 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Revenue in what was the second quarter of the company’s financial year totalled US$183.7 million, up from US$133.2 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.