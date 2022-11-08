Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,545.91, up 96.10 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $53.83 on 18.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $48.80 on 12.8 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 51 cents, or 2.67 per cent, to $19.64 on 10.3 million shares.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSX:SMU.UN). Real estate. Up $4.57, or 25.49 per cent, to $22.50 on 8.8 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $82.27 on 6.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 17 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $22.43 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Up four cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $41.64. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is delaying a shareholder vote on Rio Tinto’s plan to take the company private. The company said Rio Tinto asked for the postponement of the vote that was set to take place Wednesday at the request of the Quebec securities regulator. The shareholder meeting is now set for Nov. 15. The delay comes as Rio Tinto is in talks with Turquoise Hill’s special committee of independent directors and the Autorité des marchés financiers with respect to dissent rights and procedures available to holders of minority shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Down five cents, or 0.97 per cent, to $5.09. Tilray Brands Inc. has acquired Montauk Brewing Company in a bid to expand its U.S. alcohol division. The cannabis company said the acquisition of the New York brewer will be accretive to Tilray’s adjusted EBITDA, but did not disclose the terms of the deal. Montauk Brewing Company has more than 6,400 distribution points across retailers such as Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco and Walmart.

TMX Group Ltd. (TSX:X). Up $1.13, or 0.85 per cent, to $133.52. TMX Group Ltd. has signed a deal to buy Boston-based Wall Street Horizon Inc., a provider of corporate event data. WSH provides traders, portfolio managers, academics and others with corporate event information, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a variety of investor-related conferences. It covers 9,000 publicly traded companies around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.