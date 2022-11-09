Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,660.31, up 114.40 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $53.91 on 15.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.34, or 6.82 per cent, to $20.98 on 10.4 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financials. Down 36 cents, or 12.12 per cent, to $2.61 on 7.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 47 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $48.33 on 5.5 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Down two cents, or 4.65 per cent, to 41 cents on five million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 11 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $22.54 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Up $2.43, or 12.41 per cent, to $22.01. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is still working to restore operations after being hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, the company said Tuesday. Chief executive Michael McCain said all facilities ran on Monday but problems remain as their business continuity teams figure out process-by-process manual workarounds, while both the team and the company’s IT division work to recover the integrity of the system.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Up 17 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $6.75; Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM). Up $3.18, or 5.47 per cent, to $61.30; and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS). Up 14 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $20.42. Yamana Gold Inc. has signed a deal to be acquired by Pan American Silver Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. after Gold Fields Ltd. waived its right to match the rival bid for the gold miner. The company ruled last week that the offer by Pan American and Agnico Eagle was a “superior proposal” to the agreement it signed earlier this year to be bought by Gold Fields. Gold Fields terminated its offer after Yamana’s board recommended Tuesday that shareholders vote against its proposal for the company. The South African miner says it was disappointed by the outcome, but following Yamana’s change in recommendation the most disciplined and prudent course of action was to walk away from its deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.