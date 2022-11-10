Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,344.25, down 316.06 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 76 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $53.15 on 18 million shares.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX:CMMC). Materials. Down 37 cents, or 20 per cent, to $1.48 on 7.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.68, or 3.48 per cent, to $46.65 on 7.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 23 cents, or 1.10 per cent, to $20.75 on six million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 11 cents, or 2.59 per cent, to $4.35 on 5.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 31 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $22.23 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Down $1.83, or 1.42 per cent, to $126.73. BMO Financial Group will record a $1.12-billion provision after a U.S. jury found it liable in relation to a Ponzi scheme alleged to have been facilitated by a bank it bought. Toronto-based BMO said a jury awarded damages of US$564 million against its U.S. subsidiary BMO Harris Bank N.A., while prejudgment interest charges from the alleged actions between 1999 and 2008 would boost the cost further. BMO said in a statement it was disappointed with the verdict and plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, along with filing post-trial motions to reverse the verdict or reduce the damages.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Down 16 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $41.50. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is postponing its shareholder meeting to vote on Rio Tinto’s plan to take the company private as it works to resolve concerns about Rio Tinto’s deal with a pair of shareholders who had opposed the deal. Rio Tinto reached an agreement last week with Pentwater Capital Management LP and SailingStone Capital Partners LLC that would see them withhold their votes on the proposal and instead exercise their dissent rights under an arrangement that includes mediation and the possibility of binding arbitration.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Up $1.50, or 2.49 per cent, to $61.66. TC Energy Corp. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue gained more than 15 per cent. The pipeline operator says it earned net income attributable to common shares of $841 million or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $779 million or 80 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly $3.80 billion, up from $3.24 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up 91 cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $57.75. Rogers Communications Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue crept higher. The company says it earned $371 million or 71 cents per diluted share in net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $490 million or 94 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $3.74 billion, up two per cent from $3.67 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.