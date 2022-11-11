Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,990.36, up 646.11 points):

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up $1.15, or 5.54 per cent, to $21.90 on 12.5 million shares.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSX:VET). Energy. Down $2.36, or 7.97 per cent, to $27.25 on 8.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.37, or 2.58 per cent, to $54.52 on 7.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 82 cents, or 3.69 per cent, to $23.05 on 7.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 17 cents, or 3.10 per cent, to $5.66 on 6.4 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 74 cents, or 17.01 per cent, to $5.09 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Up $4.38, or 18.21 per cent, to $28.43. CAE Inc.’s share price surged after the company reported strong civil and defence performance in its second-quarter results. The Montreal-based builder of flight and health simulators saw its share price increase 18.17 per cent to $28.42 on the TSX at midday trading. CAE said net income attributable to equity holders was $44.5 million, or 14 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $14 million or four cents per share in the same quarter last year.

WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP). Down 56 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $163.72. WSP Global Inc. raised its financial outlook as it said it’s looking to grow its business across its core markets. Since June, the engineering firm has closed six acquisitions including the environment and infrastructure business of John Wood Group. The company said it now expects its net revenue to be between $8.80 billion and $8.90 billion, up from earlier expectations for between $8.25 billion and $8.75 billion. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are now expected to be between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion, up from between $1.43 billion and $1.49 billion.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CTC). Down $2, or 0.74 per cent, to $268. Consumer spending on essentials like grocery, gas and services remains strong but demand for non-essential goods is showing signs of softening, the head of Canadian Tire Corp. said. The insight, gleaned from purchases made using the company’s credit cards and sales across its network of stores, suggests that Canadians are beginning to shift spending as inflation increases the cost of living, Greg Hicks, president and CEO of the retail and financial services giant, said during an earnings call Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.