Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,980.91, up 96.33):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 17 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $23.57 on 21.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 30 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $53.97 on 9.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 1.41 per cent, to $47.66 on 9.1 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX:XLY). Health care. Unchanged at 1.5 cents on 8.3 million shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 29 cents, or 2.90 per cent, to $10.28 on eight million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 18 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $20.91 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:SCL). Down four cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $11.90. Shawcor Ltd. said it has sold its oilfield asset management business to Force Inspection Services Inc. in a deal worth at least $15 million. The company said it will keep the western Canadian real estate assets related to the business, but may choose to sell them in the future. Under the agreement, Shawcor has agreed to lease the properties to Force.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Up 61 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $41.90. Rio Tinto has called off a controversial side agreement it had signed with a pair of shareholders that opposed the company’s plan to buy a minority stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. that it does not already own. The mining giant said it will now work with Turquoise Hill to set a new shareholder meeting date to vote on its offer of $43 per share for the 49 per cent stake it does not already own. Rio Tinto had reached an agreement with dissident shareholders Pentwater Capital Management LP and SailingStone Capital Partners LLC that would have seen them withhold their votes on the proposal and instead exercise their dissent rights under an arrangement that included mediation and the possibility of binding arbitration. However, the vote on the takeover deal was delayed after Turquoise Hill’s special committee of independent directors raised concerns about the differential treatment of the company’s minority shareholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.