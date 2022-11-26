Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,383.77, up 39.70):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 43 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $47.38 on 16 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $55.94 on 9.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up seven cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $24.03 on 8.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 44 cents, or 2.01 per cent, to $21.51 on 4.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down 14 cents, or 2.45 per cent, to $5.57 on 3.9 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Up 49 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $62.47 on 3.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ). Down eight cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $42.42. Shareholder voting for Rio Tinto’s attempted takeover of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set to take place Dec. 9, the Montreal-based miner announced Thursday evening. Rio Tinto last week called off a controversial side agreement it had signed with a pair of shareholders that opposed the company’s plan to buy a minority stake in Turquoise Hill that it does not already own. The vote on the takeover deal was delayed after Turquoise Hill’s special committee of independent directors raised concerns about the differential treatment of the company’s minority shareholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.