Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,740.44, down 10.61):

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financials. Up 32 cents, or 11.11 per cent, to $3.20 on 10.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.71, or 3.75 per cent, to $43.91 on 10.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $53.98 on 10 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 40 cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $26.21 on 8.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.50, or 2.77 per cent, to $55.61 on 8.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.09, or 4.26 per cent, to $24.50 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Down $1.51, or 6.07 per cent, to $23.37. Less than a month after laying off 300 workers, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s chief executive said his company has plans to hire between 150 and 200 more staff. Lightspeed announced its most recent quarter delivered a loss of US$814.8 million. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the loss of US$5.39 per diluted share compared with a net loss of US$65.5 million or 44 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSX:FORA). Up three cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $8.50. VerticalScope said it’s laying off around 60 employees, or 22 per cent of the company’s workforce. The Toronto-based technology company said Wednesday the layoffs will help reduce expenses and position the company to navigate the current economic environment. VerticalScope, which went public in 2021, is 43 per cent owned by NordStar Capital LLP, the group that bought Torstar Corp. in 2020, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2,2023.