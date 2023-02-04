Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,758.34, up 17.90 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $44.13 on 12.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 40 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $54.38 on 9.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up two cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $26.23 on 8.4 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financials. Down 23 cents, or 7.19 per cent, to $2.97 on 7.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 2.04 per cent, to $25 on 6.3 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down 46 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $70.93 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down six cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $22.95. A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada’s air passenger bill of rights. Air Canada and Porter Airlines Inc. are among the group seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, along with a number of U.S. and international airlines including Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and British Airways. In December, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the airlines by largely upholding a slate of passenger protection regulations introduced by the Canadian Transportation Agency in 2019. Among other things, the air passenger bill of rights bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX:TKO). Up eight cents, or 3.65 per cent, to $2.27. Taseko Mines Ltd. says it is in talks regarding a potential deal to increase its stake in its Gibraltar copper mine in B.C. The company says it has been in confidential discussions with Sojitz Corp. regarding the potential purchase of its 12.5 per cent effective interest in the mine. Taseko owns 75 per cent cent of the joint venture that operates Gibraltar, while Cariboo Copper Corp. owns the other 25 per cent. Sojitz Corp. owns a 50 per cent stake in Cariboo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.