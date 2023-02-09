Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,679.54, down 45.46):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.47, or 2.69 per cent, to $53.16 on 13.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $44.68 on 8.4 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financials. Down two cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $2.89 on 4.9 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up four cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $2.93 on 4.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $9.74 on 4.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 14 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $24.67 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TMX Group Ltd. (TSX:X). Down $1.24, or 0.93 per cent, to $132.22. TMX Group Ltd. is proposing to split its shares on a five-for-one basis. The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said it believes the split may encourage greater liquidity for its shares. Shares in the company closed at $133.46 on Tuesday.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX). Down $1.69, or 10.90 per cent, to $13.81. Héroux-Devtek Inc. reported a profit of $1.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $6.5 million a year earlier as its sales climbed higher. Héroux-Devtek CEO Martin Brassard said inflation and challenges in the company’s operating environment have increased the cost of deliveries, resulting in lower profitability. The maker of aircraft landing gear said its profit amounted to five cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31, down from 19 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:BAM). Up $1.25, or 2.75 per cent, to $46.72. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. said its share of the latest quarterly profit of the asset management business it owns with Brookfield Corp. amounted to US$19 million. It was the first quarterly report for the company that was spun off from Brookfield Corp. on Dec. 9, 2022. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. owns 25 per cent of the asset management business that is 75 per cent owned by Brookfield Corp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8,2023.