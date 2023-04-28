Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,522.64, up 155.92):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $53.43 on 10.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.35, or 3.38 per cent, to $41.29 on 10.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $55.13 on 7.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 43 cents, or 1.93 per cent, to $21.89 on 7.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Basic Materials. Up 16 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $26.05 on 7.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 93 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $82.07 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Basic Materials. Up 74 cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $62.09. Swiss commodities giant Glencore said it is willing to present its takeover offer directly to shareholders of Teck Resources Ltd. if the company’s board does not come to the negotiating table regarding its unsolicited proposal. Meanwhile, Canada’s official opposition party waded into the fray by formally calling for the federal government to block any attempt by Glencore to acquire the Vancouver-based Teck, which is Canada’s largest diversified mining company. Teck called off the vote when it became apparent it did not have the required two-thirds majority approval from shareholders for the proposal, which would have split the company into Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources. Instead, the company will pursue what it said will be “a simpler and more direct separation.”

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace. Down $3.16, or 4.90 per cent, to $61.38. Bombardier Inc. turned a profit in its latest quarter despite the ongoing supply chain issues plaguing the aviation sector, as the business jet maker notched slightly more deliveries at higher prices. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, earned US$302 million in net income in the quarter ended March 31 after a US$287 million loss in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 17 per cent to US$1.45 billion from US$1.25 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.